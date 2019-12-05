Atlantia's motorway unit earmarks 500 mln euros for road maintenance

MILAN, Dec 5 (Reuters) - The motorway unit of Italian infrastructure group Atlantia ATL.MI said it earmarked 500 million euros for additional maintenance investments in the next two years, in a move to soothe concerns about the state of the network it operates.

The money will allow it to start new road works in the Italy's northwestern region of Liguria in particular, Autostrade per l'Italia said on Thursday.

Autostrade is grappling with the fallout of the deadly collapse of a motorway bridge it operated in Genoa, the capital of Liguria, on which prosecutors are investigating.

(Reporting by Francesca Landini, editing by Giulia Segreti)

((francesca.landini@thomsonreuters.com; +39 02 66129437; Reuters Messaging: reutersitaly.thomsonreuters@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.