Atlantia's motorway arm discusses delaying 2019 results - sources

MILAN, March 5 (Reuters) - The motorway arm of Italian infrastructure group Atlantia ATL.MI will discuss on Thursday delaying its full-year results to try to resolve uncertainty over both its debt and its concession contract, two sources close to the matter said.

Autostrade per l'Italia, part of Atlantia which runs more than half of Italy's highway network, is locked in a dispute with the government over its motorway licence after 43 people were killed in 2018 by the collapse of a bridge it operated.

Since the disaster, Rome has threatened to end Autostrade's concession ahead of its 2038 expiry and last week it gave final approval to a new rule making it easier and less costly for the state to revoke motorway concessions.

The possibility the government may revoke Autostrade's licence and pay less compensation than previously envisaged has prompted rating agencies to downgrade both Atlantia's and Autostrade's multibillion-euro debt pile to junk.

The rating cuts have opened up the possibility for the European Investment Bank (EIB) and Italian state lender CDP to ask for the early repayment of 2.1 billion euros in loans.

Even if the EIB and CDP have not signalled any intention to recall their loans, the situation is creating uncertainty over Autostrade's balance sheet, one of the sources said.

A second source said the new rule over the concession contract created uncertainty over several items in the balance sheets of Autostrade and Atlantia.

"One option could be that the company asks (Italy's market watchdog) Consob to delay results by a couple of months to wait for more clarity," the first source said.

Autostrade and Atlantia declined to comment.

A board meeting of Autostrade to discuss preliminary results for 2019 has just started.

(Reporting by Francesca Landini and Stephen Jewkes; Editing by Mark Potter)

