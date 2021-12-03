Atlantia's investors approve share buy-back of up to 2 bln euros

MILAN, Dec 3 (Reuters) - The shareholders of Italian infrastructure group Atlantia ATL.MI on Friday approved a share buy-back of up to 2 billion euros ($2.26 billion), the group said in a statement.

The buy-back will be launched in the next 18 months, when the sale of Atlantia's motorway unit Autostrade per l'Italia is expected to be completed.

The conglomerate controlled by the powerful Benetton family in June signed a deal with a consortium headed by Italian state lender CDP to sell its 88% stake in Autostrade.

The agreement will bring 8 billion euros into Atlantia's coffers next year, ending a dispute prompted by the 2018 deadly collapse of a motorway bridge run by Autostrade.

($1 = 0.8846 euros)

(Reporting by Francesca Landini, editing by Maria Pia Quaglia)

