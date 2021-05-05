Atlantia's investor TCI does not want to exit motorway unit - paper

MILAN, May 5 (Reuters) - Atlantia's ATL.MI activist investor TCI, which owns an indirect stake of around 10% in the Italian infrastructure group, wants to keep a stake in Atlantia's motorway unit Autostrade per l'Italia, TCI Advisory Partner Jonathan Amouyal told Corriere della Sera on Wednesday.

Amouyal proposes to snip off Autostrade from the infrastructure group so that the Benettons, who own 30% of Atlantia, can sell their stake in the unit to state lender CDP and end a dispute triggered by the Genoa bridge collapse.

The Benetton family and Italian banking foundation CRT, two key investors in Atlantia, in March voted against extending a plan to spin off motorway unit Autostrade per l'Italia until the end of July, blocking the proposal.

(Reporting by Francesca Landini, editing by Cristina Carlevaro)

