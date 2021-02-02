US Markets

Atlantia's ADR unit to extend COVID-free flights to more destinations

Francesca Landini Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/GUGLIELMO MANGIAPANE

Aeroporti di Roma (AdR) aims to extend COVID-tested flights to all Italian airports and to more foreign destinations, including Japan and North America, the head of the unit of Italian infrastructure group Atlantia said on Tuesday.

AdR, which runs Rome's Fiumicino airport, has asked Italy's government to extend COVID-free flights beyond Feb. 15 and to adopt the COVID-tested flight protocol for all Italian airports, Chief Executive Marco Troncone said.

From Feb. 15 the long-stay car park at the Fiumicino airport will be transformed into a vaccination centre managed by the Lazio region, he added.

