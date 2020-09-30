Atlantia trusting in PM mediation to avoid revocation of tollroad concession - source

Stefano Bernabei Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/ALESSANDRO BIANCHI

Italy's Atlantia is relying on mediation by Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte in a dispute involving the group's motorway unit to avoid revocation of its tollroad concession, a company source said on Wednesday.

The source said such a move would trigger a default on a European scale with 7,000 jobs and some 16.5 billion euros ($19.3 billion) of debt at risk.

The comments came as the Italian premier was meeting with ministers to discuss recent developments in the motorway row.

Rome has said it is ready to strip Atlantia unit Autostrade per l'Italia of its lucrative concession if the Benetton-backed infrastructure group fails to agree on a deal to sell the unit to state lender Cassa Depositi e Prestiti.

