Atlantia top investor proposes former diplomat as new chairman

Contributor
Francesca Landini Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Guglielmo Mangiapane

Atlantia investor Edizione has proposed former top diplomat Giampiero Massolo as the Italian infrastructure group's new chairman, the Benetton family holding company said.

The Benettons have also proposed Atlantia chief executive Carlo Bertazzo serves another term to 2024, Edizione said.

The Benettons have also proposed Atlantia chief executive Carlo Bertazzo serves another term to 2024, Edizione said.

Bertazzo has run Atlantia during tough negotiations with the Italian government to settle a dispute triggered by the 2018 collapse of a motorway bridge managed by its motorway unit.

Massolo, who ends his term as chairman of state-controlled shipbuilder Fincantieri FCT.MI in the coming weeks, has in the past served as head of the Department of Information Security (DIS), Italy's spy agency.

(Reporting by Francesca Landini; Editing by Alexander Smith)

