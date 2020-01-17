Atlantia toll road unit's CEO says Autostrade will go bankrupt if concession revoked -media

MILAN, Jan 17 (Reuters) - Autostrade per l'Italia, the toll-road unit of Italy's infrastructure group Atlantia ATL.MI, will go bankrupt if the government revokes its motorway concession, its Chief Executive Roberto Tomasi told Friday's La Repubblica newspaper.

Atlantia has come under fire after the collapse of a concrete bridge operated by Autostrade killed 43 people in the port city of Genoa in August 2018.

In a separate interview with La Repubblica daily, on Friday Industry Minister Stefano Patuanelli said that revoking Autotrade's concession is a consequence of Genoa's disaster and that conditions of Autostrade-run roads made feel people unsafe.

