Atlantia shares up on press report of potential CDP investment

Shares in Atlantia rose 1.7% on Tuesday with a trader citing a newspaper report that state lender Cassa Depositi e Prestiti (CDP) may be considering investing in the Italian infrastructure group.

Daily MF said in an unsourced report that CDP taking a stake in Atlantia could be an alternative to the revocation of the toll-road concession which the government is considering after last year a bridge collapsed on a motorway operated by the group killing 43 people.

Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte said on Monday he expected a government decision on the matter by the end of the year.

Shares in the group controlled by Italy's Benetton family have lost 10% of their value over the past month.

It was not immediately possible to obtain a comment from CDP.

