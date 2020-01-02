Atlantia shares slide on uncertainty over Italy motorway concession

MILAN, Jan 2 (Reuters) - Shares in Italian infrastructure group Atlantia fell 2% on Thursday after comments from the leader of the ruling 5 Star Movement added to signs the government could revoke the licence for its lucrative motorway concession.

Controlled by Italy's Benetton family and in charge of the country's biggest motorway network, Atlantia has been in the crosshairs since a concrete bridge it operated collapsed in the city of Genoa in August 2018 killing 43 people.

