Atlantia shareholders scrap motorway unit spin-off plan

Francesca Landini Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/Guglielmo Mangiapane

Shareholders in Italy's Atlantia on Monday rejected a proposal to extend to end-July from end-March a plan to spin off Autostrade, in a sign they prefer focusing on ongoing talks to sell the motorway unit to a consortium led by state lender CDP.

MILAN, March 29 (Reuters) - Shareholders in Italy's Atlantia ATL.MI on Monday rejected a proposal to extend to end-July from end-March a plan to spin off Autostrade, in a sign they prefer focusing on ongoing talks to sell the motorway unit to a consortium led by state lender CDP.

Italian infrastructure group Atlantia started a spin-off project for its motorway unit Autostrade per l'Italia last year as an alternative plan to the sale of its 88% stake in the subsidiary to Cassa Depositi e Prestiti (CDP) and its partners.

CDP, together with co-investors Macquarie MQG.AX and Blackstone BX.N, have been negotiating with Atlantia on Autostrade since last year to try end a dispute triggered by the 2018 collapse of a bridge ran by the unit.

