Atlantia shareholder TCI has no plans to take control of company - filing

MILAN, Oct 22 (Reuters) - Atlantia ATL.MI shareholder TCI Fund Management has no current intention to acquire control of the Italian infrastructure group, according to a stock market filing on Thursday.

"The level of our holding may fluctuate depending on market conditions and investment convictions during the course of TCI's normal investment activity," the fund said.

In the filing, TCI also said it was not party to any shareholder agreement and had no current intention of doing so.

Earlier this month TCI told Reuters it had increased its stake in Atlantia to above 10%.

(Reporting by Stephen Jewkes, editing by Giulia Segreit)

