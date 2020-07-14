Atlantia shareholder asks govt to consider credibility, jobs in license decision

MILAN, July 14 (Reuters) - A leading shareholder of Atlantia ATL.MI said on Tuesday it hoped any decision by the Italian government in the dispute over the group's motorway concession would take into account Italy's international credibility and employment.

In a statement Fondazione CRT said it also hoped any such decision would also consider the impact on the development of increasingly important strategic infrastructure.

It said that, in its own particular regard, it hoped Rome would also consider the impact on the Foundation's ability to redistribute wealth earned from Atlantia and distributed in the area where it operates.

CRT owns just under 5% of Atlantia, according to Eikon data.

The Italian government will meet late on Tuesday as it nears a decision on whether to strip Atlantia of its motorway operating licence, following a bridge disaster in 2018.

(Reporting by Stephen Jewkes, editing by Cristina Carlevaro)

