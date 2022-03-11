Atlantia sees 27% rise in core profit under new strategy to 2024

Adds details, background

MILAN, March 11 (Reuters) - Atlantia ATL.MI sees core profit rising 27% by 2024, as traffic on motorways and in airports it operates recovers from the pandemic and the Italian infrastructure group expands into adjacent sectors.

Unveiling a new multi-year strategy, the conglomerate controlled by Italy's powerful Benetton family set a 2024 profit goal of 5.1 billion euros ($5.6 billion), a figure matching the investments it expects to deploy over the same period.

Atlantia, preparing to draw a line under a lengthy legal dispute with Italy's government following the deadly collapse in 2018 of a bridge it operated, guided for a 20% rise in revenues to around 7.7 billion euros in 2024 from 6.4 billion in 2021.

The group will complete by June the sale of its domestic motorway subsidiary which was in charge of the bridge, pocketing more than 8 billion euros for investments and acquisitions.

It has already started using the cash. In January it agreed to buy smart mobility company Yunex Traffic for 950 million euros.

"Implementation of the growth strategy will continue during the year, with investment in core sectors - motorways, airports, mobility digital payments - and in new adjacent areas offering synergies: intelligent transport systems, electrification/renewables, rail and mobility hubs," the group said.

Atlantia is also returning cash to shareholders. It will pay out 900 million euros as dividends this year, two thirds relating to 2021 results and the rest as an interim dividend on 2022 earnings. It also plans an up to 2 billion euros share buyback.

It said dividends would grow by 3%-5% a year under the new plan.

($1 = 0.9088 euros)

