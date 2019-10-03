Commodities

Atlantia seeking radical revision of Alitalia rescue plan-source

Credit: REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi

Italian infrastructure group Atlantia has asked the country's industry ministry to radically revise the rescue plan for Alitalia if negotiations to salvage the ailing carrier are to go on, a source familiar with the matter said.

The source was confirming a report in Thursday's Corriere della Sera newspaper.

Atlantia is part of a group of investors led by Italian railways Ferrovie dello Stato behind a possible rescue of the loss-making airline which also include Delta Air Lines DAL.N.

Delta has agreed to increase its investment in Alitalia to 120 million euros, giving the U.S. airline a stake of 12%, up from an initial 10%, Corriere della Sera added in the report.

