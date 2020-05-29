Atlantia scraps share buyback lo let units qualify for state-backed loans

MILAN, May 29 (Reuters) - Atlantia's ATL.MI shareholders on Friday voted to revoke an ongoing share buyback in order to allow group's units access to state-guaranteed loans, the infrastructure group said.

"This decision is motivated by reasons of prudence, following the emergency situation resulting from the COVID-19 outbreak," the group also said in a statement.

Atlantia's motorway unit Autostrade per l'Italia has filed a request to get banking loans for up to 1.25 billion euros guaranteed by state-owned credit export agency SACE.

