Atlantia says traffic last week on its Italian road network was down 80%
MILAN, April 22 (Reuters) - Italian infrastructure group Atlantia ATL.MI said on Wednesday that last week traffic on the motorway network it runs in Italy fell 79.7% year-on-year.
Motorway traffic was down 81.8% on its Spanish motorways and 83.5% on the French highways it operates, the group said.
The group also said that the number of passengers traveling to and from its Italian airports - Rome's Fiumicino and Ciampino- fell 98.7% last week compared with the same period last year.
The Italian government imposed a lockdown on the whole country on March 9 to rein in contagion from the novel coronavirus.
