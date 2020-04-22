Atlantia says traffic last week on its Italian road network was down 80%

MILAN, April 22 (Reuters) - Italian infrastructure group Atlantia ATL.MI said on Wednesday that last week traffic on the motorway network it runs in Italy fell 79.7% year-on-year.

Motorway traffic was down 81.8% on its Spanish motorways and 83.5% on the French highways it operates, the group said.

The group also said that the number of passengers traveling to and from its Italian airports - Rome's Fiumicino and Ciampino- fell 98.7% last week compared with the same period last year.

The Italian government imposed a lockdown on the whole country on March 9 to rein in contagion from the novel coronavirus.

