Atlantia says traffic last week on its Italian road network was down 77%

MILAN, April 29 (Reuters) - Italian infrastructure group Atlantia ATL.MI said on Wednesday that last week traffic on the motorway network it operates in Italy fell 77% year-on-year.

Motorway traffic was down 76.6% on its Spanish motorways and 78.2% on the French highways it operates, the group said.

The group also said that the number of passengers travelling to and from its Italian airports - Rome's Fiumicino and Ciampino - fell 98.5% last week compared with the same period last year.

Italy's government imposed a lockdown on the whole country on March 9 to rein in contagion from the novel coronavirus, heavily cutting traffic on its roads and airports.

(Reporting by Agnieszka Flak; editing by Francesca Landini)

((agnieszka.flak@thomsonreuters.com; +39 02 6612 9450; Reuters Messaging: agnieszka.flak.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.