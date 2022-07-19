Atlantia says to part ways with CEO Bertazzo

MILAN, July 19 (Reuters) - Italian holding company Atlantia ATL.MI said on Tuesday it was working to agree financial terms and part ways with Chief Executive Carlo Bertazzo, adding it would start looking for a successor once the accord was finalised.

Atlantia hired Bertazzo three years ago to steer the group through a difficult phase as Italy's government threatened to revoke a motorway concession following the deadly collapse of a bridge its toll road unit operated.

The decision comes after Atlantia, controlled by Italy's Benetton family, in May reached an 8.2 billion euro ($8.40 billion) deal to dispose of its domestic motorway business.

It also comes as the Benetton family prepares to launch a buyout on Atlantia together with U.S. fund Blackstone BX.N.

($1 = 0.9773 euros)

(Reporting by Valentina Za, editing by Giulia Segreti)

((valentina.za@thomsonreuters.com; +39 02 6612 9526;))

