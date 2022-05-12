Atlantia reports 13% rise in Q1 sales, picks advisers for bid

MILAN, May 12 (Reuters) - Italy's Atlantia ATL.MI, the target of a takeover approach from the Benetton family and Blackstone BX.N, said revenue in the first-quarter rose 13% to 1.5 billion euros ($1.56 billion).

The infrastructure group said it had picked BNP Paribas and Morgan Stanley to advise it on the Benetton-Blackstone bid, which is expected to be launched between August and September.

($1 = 0.9636 euros)

(Reporting by Francesca Landini, editing by Giulia Segreti)

