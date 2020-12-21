Atlantia renews 900 mln euro credit line for motorway unit

Italian infrastructure group Atlantia said on Monday it had renewed a credit line of up to 900 million euros ($1.10 billion) for its motorway unit Autostrade per l'Italia.

The revolving line expires at the end of 2022 and has conditions in line with a previous facility approved earlier this year, the group said.

Autostrade has repaid an intra-group financing worth 350 million euros disbursed in June, Atlantia said.

($1 = 0.8172 euros)

