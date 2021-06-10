Atlantia ratifies sale of motorway unit to CDP-led consortium

MILAN, June 10 (Reuters) - The board of Atlantia ATL.MI on Thursday rubber stamped the decision of its shareholders to sell its stake in motorway unit Autostrade per l'Italia to a consortium led by state lender Cassa Depositi e Prestiti, the infrastructure group said.

