Atlantia ratifies sale of motorway unit to CDP-led consortium

Francesca Landini Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/Guglielmo Mangiapane

MILAN, June 10 (Reuters) - The board of Atlantia ATL.MI on Thursday rubber stamped the decision of its shareholders to sell its stake in motorway unit Autostrade per l'Italia to a consortium led by state lender Cassa Depositi e Prestiti, the infrastructure group said.

