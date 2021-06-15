Atlantia mulls share buy-back for up to 2 bln euros

Oil

Atlantia is considering a share buy-back of up to 2 billion euros ($2.4 billion) to be launched once the sale of its stake in motorway unit Autostrade per l'Italia is completed, the Italian infrastructure group said on Tuesday.

In a statement on its future strategy the group controlled by the Benetton family also said that it expected to distribute 600 million euros in dividends on its 2021 results.

Shares in the group rose 3.4% at 0805 GMT, outperforming Milan's blue-chip index .FTMIB, which was flat.

($1 = 0.8236 euros)

