Atlantia motorway unit says settlement offer met govt requests

MILAN, July 13 (Reuters) - A 3.4 billion euro ($3.9 billion) settlement offer sent on Saturday by Atlantia's motorway unit Autostrade per l'Italia met the main requests put forward by government officials a few days earlier, Autostrade said in a statement on Monday.

The motorway operator said the 3.4 billion euro proposal included a pledge to accept a less generous calculation method for road tariffs, a willingness to revise part of the concession contract and a commitment to drop all ongoing legal challenges against the government.

The company also said it was ready to open up its capital to public or private investors.

Italy's prime minister poured scorn on the Autostrade proposal in an interview on Monday in an Italian daily.

