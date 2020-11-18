Atlantia motorway traffic in Italy falls 33.3% y/y last week

Refiles to send to different subscribers, no changes to text

MILAN, Nov 18 (Reuters) - Traffic on the motorway network operated by Atlantia ATL.MI in Italy was down 33.3% last week on a year-on-year basis as the coronavirus outbreak continued to take its toll on transport, the Italian infrastracture group said on Wednesday.

Passengers travelling through Rome airports, which are also run by the Benetton-led group, were down by 91.8% last week.

The traffic slowed down also on the motorways Atlantia manages abroad, falling 33.3% in Spain and 47.3% in France.

The company worsened its outlook last week, saying the coronavirus would reduce its 2020 revenue by 3.5 billion euros ($4.1 billion) compared with last year.

(Reporting by Maria Pia Quaglia, editing by Agnieszka Flak)

