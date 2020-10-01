Atlantia lodges complaints with market regulator, EU over ministers comments

MILAN, Oct 1 (Reuters) - Italian infrastructure group Atlantia ATL.MI said on Thursday it had presented new complaints to market regulator Consob and the European Commission over comments by two ministers that led to volatility of its shares in the stock market.

The group and the Rome government are wrangling over the future of Atlantia's motorway unit Autostrade per l'Italia in the aftermath of the deadly collapse of a bridge operated by Autostrade.

Italy's industry and transport ministries have mentioned the possibility that Rome presses ahead with revoking Autostrade's motorway concession weighing on Atlantia's stock, which was briefly halted from trading after falling as much as 5%.

"The impact of such statements can in fact have significant consequences on the regularity of negotiations, especially now that a possible divestment of Autostrade is under discussion," Atlantia said.

The group added that the government's threat to strip Autostrade of its lucrative motorway concession was in clear contradiction with the aim of a preliminary deal reached with Rome on July 14 under which Atlantia would sell its motorway assets.

(Reporting by Francesca Landini)

