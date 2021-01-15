Atlantia investors approve demerger of motorway assets

Contributor
Francesca Landini Reuters
Published

Atlantia shareholders approved on Friday the demerger of imotorway unit Autostrade per l'Italia, the Italian infrastructure group said.

MILAN, Jan 15 (Reuters) - Atlantia ATL.MI shareholders approved on Friday the demerger of imotorway unit Autostrade per l'Italia, the Italian infrastructure group said.

The group added the spin-off was approved with a vote in favour by 99.7% of the share capital present at the meeting.

Atlantia also said that, should it receive an offer for the entire 88% stake it owns in Autostrade before the demerger becomes effective, it will assess whether the offer meets its interests and could ask investors to reconsider the spin-off.

(Reporting by Francesca Landini, editing by Giulia Segreti)

((francesca.landini@thomsonreuters.com; +39 02 66129437; Reuters Messaging: reutersitaly.thomsonreuters@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More