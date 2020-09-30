Atlantia investor TCI asks for EU urgent action in motorway dispute

MILAN, Sept 30 (Reuters) - Atlantia's ATL.MI minority shareholder TCI sent an email to the EU Commission on Tuesday night asking for "urgent action" in a row between the Italian government and the group.

According to a message seen by Reuters, the hedge fund told the Commission that the Rome government would likely discuss revoking Atlantia's motorway concession at a meeting on Friday.

"The risk that the Italian government puts its threat to execution and withdraws the concession despite the obvious EU Treaty infringement is somewhere between serious and high," said TCI in its message.

