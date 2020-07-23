Atlantia investor TCI accuses Italy of "expropriation" in Autostrade deal

Francesca Landini Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi

TCI Fund Management, an investor in Italian infrastructure group Atlantia, accused Rome of violating fundamental principles in conducting an "illegitimate expropriation" of Atlantia's motorways unit Autostrade per l'Italia.

In a letter sent to Italy's Treasury on July 20 and seen by Reuters, the activist investor said the government had violated the principles of legal certainty, legitimate expectation and proportionality in its handling of the case.

The letter came after the government ordered Atlantia to sell down its stake in Autostrade, giving up control to state lender Cassa Depositi e Prestiti following the 2018 collapse of a motorway bridge it operated in the northern city of Genoa.

TCI demanded that the sale of the unit should be carried out "transparently, in accordance with market standards", and said it would challenge any "illegitimate expropriation" in contradiction to EU legal principles.

