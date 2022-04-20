US Markets
Atlantia investor CRT to tender all its 4.54% stake in takeover bid

Credit: REUTERS/Guglielmo Mangiapane

MILAN, April 20 (Reuters) - Fondazione CRT banking foundation said on Wednesday it would tender its 4.54% stake in Atlantia to the takeover bid Italy's Benetton family and Blackstone BX.N are making on the airport and motorway operator.

Fondazione CRT said proceedings from the sale of shares representing a 3% stake would be reinvested in the vehicle set up by the Benettons and the U.S. fund to launch the buyout offer on Atlantia, it said in a statement.

The remaining 1.54% will be cashed in, CRT added.

