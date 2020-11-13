Atlantia introduces measures to protect group against unethical behaviour

MILAN, Nov 13 (Reuters) - Italy's Atlantia ATL.MI introduced new measures on Friday to protect the group against unethical behaviour by employees after police slapped "prohibitory measures" on several managers in a probe linked to a 2018 bridge collapse.

In a statement the company said its board had voted in favour of suspending severance package payments for its former CEO Giovanni Castellucci while asking for reimbursement of the part already paid.

