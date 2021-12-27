Atlantia extends share incentives and bonuses to all employees

MILAN, Dec 27 (Reuters) - Italian infrastructure group Atlantia ATL.MI said on Monday it had reached an agreement with unions to extend to all employees share incentive schemes and bonuses previously reserved for senior management.

The group controlled by Italy's Benetton family said the new remuneration model would come into effect in 2022.

Under the scheme, all workers will be entitled to a variable remuneration and an annual share incentive plan in addition to their salary.

The new system will give non executive staff as well as middle managers and administrative staff the opportunity to earn bonuses worth up to 50% of their fixed pay.

The company said it had also revised and expanded corporate benefits for employees to include expenses incurred for the care of the elderly or for the children's education.

Atlantia, which had to spin off its motorway concession business and return it into state hands following a deadly bridge disaster, said it aimed "to create an organisation in which responsibilities and opportunities are widely shared."

"Atlantia is undergoing a period of significant organisational and cultural change," CEO Carlo Bertazzo said in a statement.

Atlantia said it had reached a separate agreement with unions to adopt a 'hybrid' work model with three days in the office and two of remote working.

