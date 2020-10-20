Atlantia expected to give 5-6 more days for CDP-led bid on motorway unit - sources

Italian infrastructure group Atlantia is expected to give a consortium led by state lender CDP another 5-6 days to finalise a binding bid for a stake in its motorway unit, three sources said on Tuesday.

Cassa Depositi e Prestiti and investment funds Macquarie and Blackstone presented a proposal to buy Atlantia's 88% stake in Autostrade per l'Italia late on Monday.

Atlantia, which held a board meeting on the offer on Tuesday, declined to comment.

