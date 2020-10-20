Atlantia expected to give 5-6 more days for CDP-led bid on motorway unit - sources

MILAN/ROME, Oct 20 (Reuters) - Italian infrastructure group Atlantia ATL.MI is expected to give a consortium led by state lender CDP another 5-6 days to finalise a binding bid for a stake in its motorway unit, three sources said on Tuesday.

Cassa Depositi e Prestiti and investment funds Macquarie and Blackstone presented a proposal to buy Atlantia's 88% stake in Autostrade per l'Italia late on Monday.

Atlantia, which held a board meeting on the offer on Tuesday, declined to comment.

(Reporting by Giuseppe Fonte in Rome and Stephen Jewkes and Francesca Landini in Milan, editing by Giulia Segreti)

((stephen.jewkes@thomsonreuters.com; +39.0266129695; Reuters Messaging: stephen.jewkes.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.