Atlantia enters exclusive talks with CDP over motorway assets sale

Contributor
Francesca Landini Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/GUGLIELMO MANGIAPANE

Italy's Atlantia said on Tuesday it had entered exclusive talks until Oct. 18 with state lender Cassa Despositi e Prestiti (CDP) over the sale of the group's motorway assets.

MILAN, Oct 13 (Reuters) - Italy's Atlantia ATL.MI said on Tuesday it had entered exclusive talks until Oct. 18 with state lender Cassa Despositi e Prestiti (CDP) over the sale of the group's motorway assets.

The infrastructure group said in a statement it was open to considering a potential offer from CDP and other investors for its 88% stake in motorway unit Autostrade per l'Italia.

Sources had told Reuters on Monday the group's board had decided to enter exclusive talks with CDP in an effort to end a dispute over the future of Autostrade per l'Italia.

(Reporting by Francesca Landini; editing by Valentina Za)

((francesca.landini@thomsonreuters.com; +39 02 66129437; Reuters Messaging: reutersitaly.thomsonreuters@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters