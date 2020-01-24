Atlantia CEO plans to turn group into strategic holding company - paper

MILANO, Jan 24 (Reuters) - The new CEO of Italy's Atlantia ATL.MI said on Friday that he wants to turn the group into a strategic holding company, opening up the capital of its units to investors.

"We want to transform the group into a strategic investment holding", Carlo Bertazzo said in an interview in La Stampa daily.

"We'll leave full autonomy to our units, with stronger boards and management", he added.

Bertazzo also said the group did not exclude selling a majority in its units.

"We don't rule out anything", he said. "Nothing is taboo, it depends on the quality of the partners and on the possibility of creating greater value with them", he added.

The Italian infrastructure group, controlled by the Benetton family, picked Bertazzo as its new chief executive earlier this month amid growing worries over the fallout from a deadly bridge collapse that threatens its motorway unit and alarms foreign investors.

(Reporting by Sabina Suzzi, editing by Stephen Jewkes)

((sabina.suzzi@thomsonreuters.com; +39 02 66129549;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.