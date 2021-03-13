Atlantia, CDP-led consortium set to extend talks on motorway unit sale - sources

ROME, March 13 (Reuters) - Atlantia ATL.MI and a consortium led by Italian state lender CDP are set to extend talks over the sale of the group's stake in motorway unit Autostrade per l'Italia towards the end of March, three sources close to the matter said on Saturday.

CDP, together with co-investors Macquarie MQG.AX and Blackstone BX.N, and Atlantia have been negotiating on Autostrade since last year as part of an effort to end a dispute triggered by the 2018 collapse of a bridge run by the unit.

Last month the consortium presented a binding proposal expiring on March 16 that Atlantia deemed non satisfactory. Since then the two parties have been engaged in talks to find a compromise.

The three suitors have told Atlantia they are ready to extend the deadline of their offer until March 27, one of the sources said, adding that they asked the group to give them more time to exchange confidential data about Autostrade among them.

A second source said Atlantia wanted to press ahead with negotiations to improve the initial offer as much as possible and then ask shareholders to vote on it in an EGM.

The board of Atlantia is expected to give its green light to an extension of the talks in a meeting scheduled for Tuesday.

On Feb. 26 the consortium presented a proposal that values all of Autostrade at 9.1 billion euros but Atlantia's advisers have said the fair value of the business is at least 10.5 billion euros.

The consortium also requested Atlantia guarantee up to 700 million euros in potential damage claims and another roughly 800 million euros for a pending legal case, making the bid less attractive than previously expected.

(Reporting by Giuseppe Fonte and Francesca Landini; writing by Francesca Landini; Editing by Angus MacSwan)

