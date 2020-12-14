US Markets

Atlantia calls shareholder meeting on motorway spin-off on Jan. 15

Francesca Landini Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/GUGLIELMO MANGIAPANE

MILAN, Dec 14 (Reuters) - Italy's Atlantia ATL.MI has called a shareholders' meeting for Jan. 15 to discuss the spin-off of part of its stake in motorway unit Autostrade per l'Italia, the infrastructure group said on Monday.

If state lender CDP and co-investors present an offer for Atlantia's 88% stake in Autostrade before the January 15 shareholder meeting, the group's board will examine it and will ask shareholders to consider it, Atlantia said.

(Reporting by Francesca Landini, editing by Stephen Jewkes)

