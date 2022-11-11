Atlantia buyout bid falls short of 90% threshold

MILAN, Nov 11 (Reuters) - A buyout bid launched by the Benetton family and U.S. investment fund Blackstone BX.N for Italy's Atlantia ATL.MI has fallen just short of the required 90% threshold for the deal to proceed as the deadline to take up the offer closed on Friday.

The bidders, combined under a vehicle named Schema Alfa, set a total threshold of 90% for the offer to be valid and also trigger the company's delisting.

Including the stake already owned by the Benetton family, they gained the support of 87.35% of shares, according to a Reuters calculation.

(Reporting by Elisa Anzolin Writing by Keith Weir Editing by Agnieszka Flak)

