Atlantia buyout bid falls just short of 90% threshold

MILAN, Nov 11 (Reuters) - A buyout bid launched by the Benetton family and U.S. investment fund Blackstone BX.N for Italy's Atlantia ATL.MI has fallen just short of the required 90% threshold for the deal to proceed as the deadline to take up the offer closed on Friday.

The bidders, combined under a vehicle named Schema Alfa, set a total threshold of 90% for the offer to be valid and also trigger the company's delisting.

Including the stake already owned by the Benetton family, they gained take-up of 87.35% of shares, according to a Reuters calculation, based on preliminary data from Italy's bourse.

There was no immediate comment from the bidders on how they intended to proceed.

In October an attempt by the Della Valle brothers to buy out other shareholders in Italian fashion group Tod's TOD.MI failed when their takeover offer also fell below the targeted 90% ownership threshold. The Della Valle family is now weighing whether to push ahead with a proposed de-listing of the group.

Atlantia's shares closed at 22.74 euros on Friday, just below the 23 euro per share Schema Alfa offered to pay.

