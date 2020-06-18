Atlantia asks EU to intervene in row with Italy govt over concession - source

MILAN, June 18 (Reuters) - Italian infrastructure group Atlantia ATL.MI has sent a letter to the EU Commission asking it to intervene in a dispute with the Italian government over the motorway concession its Autostrade per l'Italia unit runs, a source said on Thursday.

The future of the concession has been in doubt since a motorway bridge in Genoa operated by Autostrade collapsed in 2018, killing 43 people.

Earlier on Thursday, the Financial Times reported that Atlantia had accused the Italian government of breaching European law and called on Brussels to step in.

The letter was sent last week and in it Atlantia complains that a new law is against European rules, as it changes the terms of the concession contract unilaterally, the source with knowledge of the matter said.

(Reporting by Francesca Landini, writing by Stephen Jewkes, editing by Giulia Segreti)

