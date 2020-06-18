Atlantia asks EU to intervene in concession row with Italy govt - sources

By Francesca Landini and Stephen Jewkes

MILAN, June 18 (Reuters) - Italian infrastructure group Atlantia ATL.MI has sent a letter to the EU Commission asking it to intervene in a dispute with the Italian government over the motorway concession its Autostrade per l'Italia unit runs, three sources said.

The future of the concession has been in doubt since a motorway bridge in Genoa operated by Autostrade collapsed in 2018, killing 43 people.

Earlier this year, the government introduced new legislation to drastically cut the compensation Rome will have to pay to Autostrade if it revokes its motorway concession following alleged company shortcomings.

In the letter sent last week, Benetton-led Atlantia said the new legislation had unilaterally modified the concession contract, cutting the company's value and damaging both its shareholders and bondholders, according to the sources with knowledge of the matter.

"The letter says that the rule of free circulation of capital has been breached," one of the sources said.

A second source said it also complained that the new legislation breached the Italian constitution.

Atlantia declined to comment.

Italian Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte said on Tuesday that a proposal by Atlantia to settle a dispute over its concession to run the country's motorways was not good enough and the dossier must be closed quickly.

Earlier on Thursday, the Financial Times reported that Atlantia had accused the Italian government of breaching European law and called on Brussels to step in.

(Reporting by Francesca Landini and Stephen Jewkes; editing by Giulia Segreti and Emelia Sithole-Matarise)

