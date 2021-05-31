Atlantia approves sale of unit to CDP consortium with large majority- source

MILAN, May 31 (Reuters) - Atlantia's ATL.MI investors equal to 87% of the capital represented at Monday's shareholders meeting backed the sale of the group's motorway unit to a consortium led by Italian state lender CDP, one source with knowledge of the matter said.

Cassa Depositi e Prestiti (CDP), together with Blackstone BX.N and Macquarie MQG.AX, put forward an offer valuing Atlantia's Autostrade per l'Italia unit at 9.3 billion euros last month.

(Reporting by Francesca Landini, editing by Giulia Segreti)

((francesca.landini@thomsonreuters.com; +39 02 66129437; Reuters Messaging: reutersitaly.thomsonreuters@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.