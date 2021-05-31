US Markets
BX

Atlantia approves sale of unit to CDP consortium with large majority- source

Contributor
Francesca Landini Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/GUGLIELMO MANGIAPANE

Atlantia's investors equal to 87% of the capital represented at Monday's shareholders meeting backed the sale of the group's motorway unit to a consortium led by Italian state lender CDP, one source with knowledge of the matter said.

MILAN, May 31 (Reuters) - Atlantia's ATL.MI investors equal to 87% of the capital represented at Monday's shareholders meeting backed the sale of the group's motorway unit to a consortium led by Italian state lender CDP, one source with knowledge of the matter said.

Cassa Depositi e Prestiti (CDP), together with Blackstone BX.N and Macquarie MQG.AX, put forward an offer valuing Atlantia's Autostrade per l'Italia unit at 9.3 billion euros last month.

(Reporting by Francesca Landini, editing by Giulia Segreti)

((francesca.landini@thomsonreuters.com; +39 02 66129437; Reuters Messaging: reutersitaly.thomsonreuters@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

BX

Latest US Markets Videos

    #TradeTalks: Is peak recovery being priced into the market and how it’s impacting stocks?

    Nasdaq Chief Economist Phil Mackintosh joins Global Markets Reporter Jill Malandrino on #TradeTalks to discuss if peak recovery is being priced into the market and how it’s impacting cyclical and tech stocks.

    May 19, 2021

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    More from Reuters

    Explore US Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular