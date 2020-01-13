Atlantia appoints Carlo Bertazzo from Benetton family holding as CEO

MILAN, Jan 13 (Reuters) - Atlantia ATL.MI appointed Carlo Bertazzo, general manager of the Benetton family holding company which controls the group, as chief executive, the Italian infrastructure group said on Monday.

Atlantia's long-serving CEO Giovanni Castellucci resigned last September amid the fallout from the deadly collapse of a bridge operated by the group's motorway unit Autostrade per l'Italia in 2018, in which 43 people died.

(Reporting by James Mackenzie; editing by Francesca Landini)

