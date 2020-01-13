Atlantia appoints Carlo Bertazzo from Benetton family holding as CEO

Contributor
James Mackenzie Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi

Atlantia appointed Carlo Bertazzo, general manager of the Benetton family holding company which controls the group, as chief executive, the Italian infrastructure group said on Monday.

MILAN, Jan 13 (Reuters) - Atlantia ATL.MI appointed Carlo Bertazzo, general manager of the Benetton family holding company which controls the group, as chief executive, the Italian infrastructure group said on Monday.

Atlantia's long-serving CEO Giovanni Castellucci resigned last September amid the fallout from the deadly collapse of a bridge operated by the group's motorway unit Autostrade per l'Italia in 2018, in which 43 people died.

(Reporting by James Mackenzie; editing by Francesca Landini)

((james.mackenzie@thomsonreuters.com; +39 02 66129533 ; Reuters Messaging: Reuters Messaging james.mackenzie.reuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters