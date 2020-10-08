Atlantia and govt still in stalemate over motorway assets-minister

ROME, Oct 8 (Reuters) - Talks between Italy and Atlantia ATL.MI over its Autostrade unit's motorway concession remain in a stalemate as the parties disagree over whether an accord should be linked to separate talks over the subsidiary's assets, the transport minister said.

Speaking to lawmakers in parliament, minister Paola De Micheli said on Thursday that Autostrade had sent a letter to the government saying it would not accept a proposed deal over its concession if the accord entails a pre-condition of its parent company Atlantia selling a controlling stake in Autotrade to state lender Cassa Depositi e Prestiti.

The minister said she would consult with other relevant officials within the government to decide how to proceed.

(Reporting by Stefano Bernabei and Francesca Landini; editing by Agnieszka Flak)

