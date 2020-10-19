Atlantia adjourns board meeting on CDP bid to Tuesday - sources

MILAN, Oct 19 (Reuters) - Italian infrastructure group Atlantia ATL.MI has adjourned a board meeting started late on Monday to Tuesday as the group is waiting for a proposal from state lender CDP and allied investors to buy its motorway assets, Atlantia's sources said.

CDP has teamed up with investment funds Macquarie and Blackstone on a potential acquisition of Atlantia's 88% stake in Autostrade per l'Italia unit, sources have said.

(Reporting by Francesca Landini, Stephen Jewkes, editing by Elvira Pollina)

((francesca.landini@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.