Atlantia 2020 sales down nearly 30% as virus hits traffic

Revenue at Italy's Atlantia fell 29% year-on-year in 2020 as the coronavirus hit traffic both at airports and on motorways managed by the infrastructure group.

The group, which is in talks to sell its motorway assets to end a political dispute triggered by a bridge collapse in 2018, said earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) fell to 3.7 billion euros ($4.43 billion)in 2020 from 5.7 billion euros the previous year.

