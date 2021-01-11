US Markets

Atlanta Fed's Bostic: U.S. recovery hinging on vaccine, virus control

Howard Schneider Reuters
WASHINGTON, Jan 11 (Reuters) - The U.S. recovery will not get up to full steam until vaccines are distributed widely enough to end the pandemic, Atlanta Federal Reserve President Raphael Bostic said on Monday.

"At heart it is a public health crisis first. All the economic fallout has been a function of how we responded to the public health crisis," Bostic said. "Until that gets settled the economy is going to play out in a slower way."

