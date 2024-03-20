News & Insights

Atlanta Fed Survey Finds Business Inflation Expectations Inched Up To 2.4% In March

March 20, 2024 — 10:41 am EDT

(RTTNews) - The Federal Reserve Bank of Atlanta released a report on Wednesday showing a slight increase in firms' year-ahead inflation expectations in the month of March.

The Atlanta Fed's business inflation expectations survey found that year-ahead inflation expectations crept up to 2.4 percent in March after inching up to 2.3 percent in February.

Year-ahead inflation expectations continued to rebound after hitting a nearly three-year low of 2.2 percent in January.

Meanwhile, the Atlanta Fed said firms' long-term inflation expectations remain relatively unchanged at 2.8 percent, on average.

