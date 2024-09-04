News & Insights

Markets
USD

Atlanta Fed Lifts Q3 US GDP Growth Estimate To 2.1%

September 04, 2024 — 03:45 pm EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - The Atlanta Fed raised the U.S. GDP growth estimate for the third quarter on Wednesday, after lowering it a day earlier, citing the release of official economic data earlier in the day.

Real gross domestic product seasonally adjusted annual growth estimate, based on the Atlanta Fed's GDPNow model, was increased to 2.1 percent from 2.0 percent forecast on September 3.

GDPNow is a running estimate of real GDP growth based on available economic data for the current measured quarter.

"After this morning's releases from the US Census Bureau, an increase in the nowcast of third-quarter real gross private domestic investment growth from -0.6 percent to 0.0 percent was slightly offset by a decrease in the nowcast of third-quarter real personal consumption expenditures growth from 3.3 percent to 3.2 percent," the Atlanta Fed said.

The next GDPNow update is due on Monday, September 9.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

USD

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.