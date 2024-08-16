News & Insights

Markets
USD

Atlanta Fed Cuts Q3 GDP Estimate Again

August 16, 2024 — 12:37 pm EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - The Atlanta Fed on Friday lowered its third-quarter growth projection for the U.S. economy for a second time this week, the latest reason being the housing starts report released earlier in the day.

Real gross domestic product seasonally adjusted annual growth estimate, based on the Atlanta Fed's GDPNow model, was trimmed to 2.0 percent from 2.4 percent forecast on August 15.

The GDPNow estimate was lowered from the August 8's 2.9 percent, on Thursday.

GDPNow is a running estimate of real GDP growth based on available economic data for the current measured quarter.

"After this morning's housing starts report from the US Census Bureau, the nowcast of third quarter real gross private domestic investment growth decreased from 0.0 percent to -2.4 percent," the Atlanta Fed said.

The next GDPNow update is due on Monday, August 26.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

USD

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.